Jamaica Carnival 2024 Generated J$95.4B and Benefitted More Than 115,000 People

Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says Carnival in Jamaica generated approximately J$95.4 billion in total economic impact and supported an estimated 115,247 full-time equivalent jobs across multiple sectors in 2024.

He made the disclosure while presenting the findings of the Carnival in Jamaica Economic Impact Assessment, at the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) Boardroom in Kingston on Tuesday (April 15).

The study examined the economic impact of Carnival in Jamaica between 2018 and 2024, assessing its value through direct, indirect and induced effects, while evaluating its investment potential for the Government, private sector and tourism stakeholders.

“This landmark study, conducted by Dr. Michael Marshall of the University of the West Indies, offers compelling evidence of what we have long believed, that carnival is not merely a cultural celebration but a powerful economic engine in Jamaica,” Minister Bartlett said.

He noted that the Carnival in Jamaica celebration, launched by the Government in 2017, has evolved into an economic powerhouse that benefits thousands of Jamaicans across multiple industries.

Mr. Bartlett informed that Carnival generated direct economic impact of J$4.42 billion in 2024, representing a 44.2 per cent increase over 2019, which is used as the benchmark year in the report due to the disruption experienced between 2020 and 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we factor in the multiplier effect, that is the indirect and induced impact, Carnival’s total economic contribution to Jamaica in 2024 reached an astounding J$95.4 billion in its total output,” he further indicated.

The Minister said that for every dollar invested in Carnival in Jamaica, the economy saw a J$130 return.

“The remarkable return on investment underscores what we’ve always known – that investment in our cultural industries yields dividends that far exceed their initial cost,” he pointed out.

Mr. Bartlett, in providing a breakdown of the job-related benefits, informed that Carnival bands directly employed 55 full-time staff and engaged more than 1,750 part-time workers last year in the extensive process leading up to the event.

“But the employment impact extends far beyond the band themselves. Our economic analysis indicates that through direct, indirect and induced effects, Carnival in Jamaica supported approximately 115,247 full-time equivalent jobs throughout our economy in 2024,” he further outlined.

The Minister said the celebration generated J$19.14 billion in income for Jamaican workers and businesses.

Meanwhile, he informed that approximately 5,400 international visitors, some 75 per cent of whom were from the United States, came to the island specifically for Carnival in 2024.

“These visitors spend an average of US$3,209 per person, injecting some US$12.5 million directly into our economy. What’s particularly encouraging here is that 54.5 per cent of our international Carnival patrons in 2024 were first-time attendees. So, we are seeing that 45.5 per cent are repeat, and that is in line with the repeat business that we have for tourism in Jamaica where we are seeing about 43 per cent repeat business,” Mr Bartlett shared.

While there was a strong international presence at Carnival 2024, Jamaicans far outnumbered visitors, with some 7,400 local patrons participating.

Mr Bartlett said Jamaican participants spent, on average, J$252,900, contributing J$1.73 billion in direct spending.

“From fitness centres to beauty services, from transportation to food and beverages, the economic benefit of Carnival extends to businesses large and small throughout Jamaica,” he emphasised.

The Minister noted that the private sector, which has long recognised the value proposition of Carnival, increased its investment to J$727 million in 2024.

“These impressive figures confirm what we have always believed – that Carnival is not just a celebration of our culture but a serious business that deserves strategic investment and support,” Mr. Bartlett maintained.

The next Jamaica Carnival Road March will take place on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Kingston.