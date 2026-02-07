Jamaica Cancer Society Marks World Cancer Day (Photos Only)

| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
February 7, 2026
Health & Wellness
Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY
Consultant General Surgeon, Dr. Hugh Anthony Roberts (standing right), engages in discussion with women who attended the World Cancer Day observance at the Jamaica Cancer Society in Kingston on Wednesday (February 4).
Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY
Nurse Donna Gordon (left) engages with Racquel Williams (right) about her medical history, during the World Cancer Day observance at the Jamaica Cancer Society in Kingston on Wednesday (February 4).
Photo: MICHAEL SLOLEY
Consultant General Surgeon, Dr. Hugh Anthony Roberts, provides information on cancer-related issues to individuals during the World Cancer Day observance at the Jamaica Cancer Society in Kingston on Wednesday (February 4).
