Jamaica Cancer Society Highlights Importance Of Cancer Screenings

Jamaicans are being urged to prioritise routine cancer screenings as part of efforts to reduce late-stage diagnosis and improve survival rates.

Executive Director at the Jamaica Cancer Society, Roshane Reid-Koomson stressed that delayed screening often means delayed diagnosis.

“That can be the big difference between a cancer that is treatable and one that is life-threatening,” she told JIS News.

Mrs. Reid-Koomson explained that fear, stigma, cost, and misinformation, continue to prevent many from seeking timely tests.

“Early-stage cancers are usually easier and less costly to treat, with much better outcomes. Late-stage diagnosis reduces survival rates and increase the emotional and financial burden on families,” she noted.

She encouraged individuals to take action by getting screened for common cancers such as breast, cervical, prostate, and colorectal cancers.

Screening services are available at the Jamaica Cancer Society, as well as through outreach programmes targeting rural and underserved communities.

Mrs. Reid-Koomson also emphasised practical steps Jamaicans can take to lower their cancer risk.

“Stop smoking, eat healthier, stay physically active, limit alcohol, and most importantly, get screened,” she advised.