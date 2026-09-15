Jamaica Benefits from Int’l Expertise in Overhaul of Adoption System

The Government is learning from international best practices as it takes steps to review the country’s adoption system to make the process quicker and easier, while strengthening protections for children.

The aim is to provide appropriate pathways for children who need safe, stable and loving families, said Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

The Minister, who was addressing Thursday’s (September 14) Plenary Session on the 1993 Hague Convention on Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption, hosted by the United States Embassy in Kingston, noted that the adoption process in Jamaica is far too cumbersome and for many, the process does not meet the needs of stakeholders.

“Adoption involves several institutions and important legal and procedural safeguards… and even though we want to have speed, we have to do it properly. It also needs strong coordination, strong accountability and clarity of responsibility,” Dr. Morris Dixon said.

The plenary was centred on bolstering Jamaica’s child-protection frameworks and advancing the nation’s progress towards accession to the Hague Convention on Intercountry Adoption.

The objective is to align Jamaica’s systems with international law, establishing safeguards that prioritise the best interests of vulnerable children and protect them from exploitation across borders.

The US Embassy facilitated the visit of Regional Representative for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Hague Conference on Private International Law (HCCH), Ignacio Goicoechea, who will engage directly with local policymakers, judicial leaders, and child-welfare authorities to advance the nation’s progress towards accession to the Hague Convention.

Mr. Goicoechea, in his address at the Plenary Session, highlighted that the best interest of the child is the guiding principle in any child-protection procedure.

“There is no perfect recipe for Jamaica, perfect recipe for the US, or for Guyana. We have to develop that perfect recipe together with all the stakeholders. So, being in a room with the political decision-makers, people that operate and face child-protection cases on a daily basis, is the only way that I think we can really make a difference,” he said.

Mr. Goicoechea noted that it is fitting that Jamaica’s Child Care and Protection Act and the Adoption Act are currently being reviewed and said that incorporating the international dimension of child protection is a key part of that effort.

“Hopefully, we can finalise this exercise with some concrete ideas, ways forward, so everyone can [play their] part to make a difference for many, many children that are really in need,” he said.

Chargé d’Affaires, US Embassy in Kingston, Scott Renner, underscored that adoption matters must bear a sense of urgency.

“We fail, to a degree, if we spend three years, four years… working through a case to decide what to do with a child, because that child is sitting there every day waiting, essentially, and in a limbo status,” he said.

Mr. Renner shared that the ultimate goal is for every child in State care to be placed in a safe and loving family.

The plenary session brought together government and civil society representatives from the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Court of Appeal, Adoption Board, Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), Office of the Children’s Advocate, Eve for Life and Jamaicans for Justice.