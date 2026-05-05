Jamaica, Atlanta Officials Hold High-Level Talks on Trade, Investment and Culture

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, held high level talks with Atlanta’s Mayor, André Dickens, on Sunday (May 3), as both sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in investment, trade, and cultural exchange.

The meeting, held at the Buckhead Club in Atlanta, underscored a shared commitment to strengthening the long-standing relationship between Jamaica and the city of Atlanta, one of the United States’ leading economic and cultural hubs.

Ambassador Anderson and Mayor Dickens discussed avenues to expand economic partnerships, including increased investment flows and enhanced trade opportunities between Jamaica and Atlanta based businesses.

The talks also highlighted the importance of cultural connections, particularly given the strong Jamaican Diaspora presence in the metropolitan area.

During the engagement, Ambassador Anderson delivered a presentation outlining Jamaica’s strategic priorities and opportunities for collaboration, while both leaders emphasised the value of continued dialogue and partnership.

The discussions come amid growing interest in strengthening sub national diplomacy, with cities like Atlanta playing an increasingly important role in international engagement and economic development.

Both sides expressed optimism about the potential for tangible outcomes from the talks, including future initiatives aimed at fostering business linkages and cultural exchange between Jamaica and Atlanta.