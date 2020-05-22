Jamaica at 34% Recoveries with COVID-19

Story Highlights The five (5) new cases are comprised of three (3) males and two (2) females.

Two (2) of the newly confirmed cases are from the group of repatriated Jamaican citizens, who arrived from the UK on Wednesday, May 7. The remaining three (3) cases are under investigation.

Some 319 or 60% of the confirmed cases are females and 215 or 40% are males. They continue to range in age from 2 months to 87 years.

As at Thursday (May 21) another 10 Jamaicans have recovered from COVID-19, bringing recovery numbers to 181 and pushing the island’s recovery rate to 34 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The number of deaths remain at nine or 1.7%, even as there are no seriously ill persons at this time.

Also in the last 24 hours, five (5) additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19, putting the total number of confirmed positives to 534.

Two cases are from Kingston and St. Andrew, one (1) is from Portland, one (1) is from St. Mary and another whose address is being ascertained.

There are now:

– 52 imported cases;

– 234 that are related to the workplace cluster in St. Catherine;

– 206 that are contacts of confirmed cases;

– 26 that are local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; and

– 16 that are under investigation.

The island’s total testing numbers now stand at 9,178. Of that 9,178, in addition to the 534 positives, there are 8,572 negatives and 72 are pending.

Clinical Management Summary as at 3:00 PM on May 21, 2020