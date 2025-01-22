Jamaica Appoints Special Envoy for Climate Change, Environment, Ocean, And Blue Economy

Professor Dale Webber has been appointed Jamaica’s first special envoy for Climate Change, Environment, Ocean, and Blue Economy.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), Hon. Matthew Samuda, made the disclosure during a statement to the House of Representatives on Tuesday (January 21).

He noted that Professor Webber will hold the title of Ambassador while serving in this role.

A former principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona campus, he has an exemplary career as a marine biologist, conservationist, and climate change advocate.

“His academic specialisation in Coastal and Environmental Management, coupled with his distinguished contributions to academia and public service, makes him exceptionally qualified for this post,” Minister Samuda said.

In his role, Professor Webber will report directly to Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, while also collaborating closely with the MEGJC and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade (MFAFT) to represent Jamaica’s interests on the global stage.

Outlining the need for the role, Minister Samuda said it is based on the significant demands being placed on all nations in the multilateral arena to participate in fora that focus on climate change, environment, and ocean agreements, as well as evaluating the implementation of existing agreements, treaties, and numerous technical negotiations.

Minister Samuda noted that the increasing demand for high-level participation in political negotiations and technical meetings means that Jamaica must increase its capacity to contribute significantly to maintain its powerful voice in these spaces.

“These negotiations are far from mere talk shops. The agreements reached have had and will continue to have a profound, far-reaching impact on Jamaica. For these reasons, the Government is committed to increasing the capacity of the Environment and Risk Management Branch significantly and enhancing the Climate Change Division, all while providing the necessary support to agencies such as the Water Resources Authority,

Meteorological Services, the National Environment and Planning Agency, and the Forestry Department,” Mr. Samuda said.