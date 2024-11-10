Jamaica and US Partner on Initiative for Student Loan Debt Settlement

Manager of the Loan Servicing Department at the Students’ Loan Bureau (SLB), Cheryl Surjue, told JIS News that the Government of Jamaica and their US counterparts have forged a partnership to identify Jamaican immigrants with outstanding student loan payments.

She cited cases of several categories of professionals who she said have migrated to the US, among other countries, leaving unpaid student loans, pointing out that, “when they leave, we are not able to fully track their whereabouts, [and] those loans tend to go bad”.

“Persons who may have migrated on the J1 visa and want to renew their status with the US, before they can actually do that, there’s an arrangement where the US government needs to find out from us (Jamaica) if this person is indebted to the Government,” Ms. Surjue informed.

This, she said, is to determine whether an individual has an outstanding loan balance before their immigration status is changed.

Ms. Surjue emphasised that clearing the loan would not only involve bringing the account up to date, but also fully settling the debt.

“It is at this point that you’ll find most of these beneficiaries will actually start servicing their loans, because we did not know and they didn’t communicate with us that they migrated,” she explained.

The SLB Loan Servicing Manager said the arrangement with the US Government has assisted the agency in collecting outstanding loans.