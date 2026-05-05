Jamaica and India Sign MOUs to Facilitate Bilateral Cooperation In Various Fields

Jamaica has signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Republic of India to facilitate bilateral cooperation in health and medicine, solarisation, and public broadcasting and content exchange.

The MOUs were signed at Jamaica House in Kingston on May 4, following bilateral discussions among Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, several Cabinet Ministers, and India’s Minister of External Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Dr. Jaishankar’s call marks the first bilateral visit of an Indian External Affairs Minister to Jamaica and follows Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness’ visit to India in 2024.

Following the signing of the MOUs, Senator Johnson Smith explained that under the solarisation MOU, the Hugh Lawson Shearer Building, which houses the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, will be solarised.

She noted that under the health cooperation MOU, Jamaica has received 10 BHISHM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita, and Maitri) cubes, which are state-of-the-art portable medical units designed for use in emergencies and disasters.

“We celebrate India’s continued demonstration of a capacity to innovate and to deliver real, pragmatic and impactful solutions to the developing world and partners such as ourselves,” Mrs. Johnson Smith affirmed, while noting that the first unit has already been deployed to the Darliston Health Centre in Westmoreland.

She said the BHISHM cube has enabled medical professionals to bring diagnostic care directly to communities affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Meanwhile, the Minister noted that education and capacity development remain among India and Jamaica’s most enduring pillars of cooperation.

“Since 1964, hundreds of Jamaicans have benefited from training under the ITEC programme – the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme,” she disclosed.

Mrs. Johnson Smith added that agriculture has also been a vital area of cooperation, while highlighting the recently concluded US$1-million Improving Rural Livelihoods through Resilient Agri-Food Systems project, which delivered training, climate-smart systems and productive assets to more than 200 farmers in Kitson Town, St. Catherine.

In his remarks, Dr. Jaishankar noted that the bilateral talks were comprehensive and allowed for reviewing of India-Jamaica relations.

“We identified new avenues for further strengthening of our partnership… signed several important agreements and we discussed effective implementations of MOUs, which have been recently concluded in the fields of digital transformation, cultural exchange, sports and digital payments to ensure tangible outcomes for the Government,” he outlined.

The External Affairs Minister emphasised that development cooperation remains an important pillar of the India-Jamaica partnership.

“We are currently discussing the feasibility of the establishment of an artisan empowerment hub for Jamaica as part of a commitment which was made by us under the India-CARICOM Development Partnership,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jaishankar noted that India is proud to support Jamaica’s recovery and reconstruction following Hurricane Melissa.

He noted that in addition to the 10 BHISHM cubes, India is also in the process of supplying 30 dialysis units to strengthen health infrastructure in Jamaica.

“This is in continuation of the earlier humanitarian assistance provided in the aftermath of the hurricane where over 20 tons of relief material was delivered,” Dr. Jaishankar said.

He pointed out that Jamaica and India have discussed expanding their cooperation in several areas of mutual interest, particularly defence and security, healthcare, digitisation, agriculture, education and infrastructure.

“Today in our discussions, we agreed to further strengthen trade, business and investment linkages, explore cooperation for recruitment and mobility of skilled professionals, including nurses and care workers and teachers. India also recognised Jamaica’s growing role as a logistics hub and gateway to the Caribbean for trade, business and investment,” Dr. Jaishankar outlined.

He noted that discussions also touched on regional and global developments, which saw India reiterating its strong support for climate justice and climate finance, as well as for the concerns of small states.

Prior to the bilateral discussions, Dr. Jaishankar paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Holness.

Senator Johnson Smith noted that they had discussions on matters of growth, productivity, capacity-building and various areas of cooperation.