Jamaica and India Celebrate Enduring Bilateral Partnership

The longstanding diplomatic partnership between Jamaica and the Republic of India was highlighted on Monday (May 4) during a Ministerial Luncheon hosted by Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill.

The luncheon was hosted in honour of the official visit by India’s Minister of External Affairs, His Excellency Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The event convened leaders from government, the diplomatic corps, and the private sector for discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

During the event at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston, Senator Hill extended a “heartfelt and warm” official welcome to Dr. Jaishankar and his delegation, underscoring the historic ties between Jamaica and India and highlighting the many ways in which India has supported the island over the years.

“Jamaica and India have had a long, very friendly, mutually beneficial relationship. There was COVID-19 help, there was support for Sabina [Park], and we’re expecting a lot more for cricket,” he stated.

Minister Hill emphasised the need to sustain the fruitful partnership between Jamaica and India, noting his expectation that Indian contractors will contribute to the construction of the new Parliament building.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jaishankar highlighted several initiatives completed during his visit that reflect the enduring partnership between Jamaica and India.

These include the donation of 10 BHISHM Cubes – compact mobile hospital systems designed for rapid deployment, particularly in times of disasters and emergencies.

Additionally, Dr. Jaishankar highlighted the handover of the electronic scoreboard at Sabina Park, as well as the recently concluded Improving Rural Livelihoods Through Resilient Agri-Food Systems (IRL) Project in Kitson Town, St. Catherine.

“I mention these three because… I think these examples underline that there are a range of possibilities if we only put our minds to it,” he said.

Dr. Jaishankar noted that with both nations enjoying stable economies, growing trade investments, and political harmony, there is the possibility for India and Jamaica to achieve much more.

“Our bureaucracies mesh very easily. In most international forums on big issues, what you think is very similar to what we think. We are members of the [British] Commonwealth. India has a strong relationship with [the Caribbean Community] CARICOM. So, overall, I would say, the environment is really very conducive to doing more… and in many ways, that is buttressed by shared history,” Dr. Jaishankar outlined.

He added that, given the achievements of Jamaica and India and the vast capabilities and opportunities each nation offers, the challenge now lies in translating their deep friendship and partnership into tangible outcomes that are mutually beneficial.