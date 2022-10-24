Jamaica And Chile to Collaborate in Sports

Sport has been added to the growing areas of cooperation between Jamaica and the Republic of Chile.
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith, made the disclosure while speaking at a recent luncheon to commemorate the 212th Anniversary of Chile’s Independence held at the Courtleigh Hotel and Suites in Kingston.
Senator Johnson Smith said that discussions have also commenced with Chile in areas of technical cooperation concerning food product labelling, health and well-being.
The Senator said that over the years, the countries have collaborated in tangible ways, including in defence, air services, diplomatic training and the promotion of Spanish as a foreign language.
She noted that Jamaica has benefitted from three cycles of the Spanish Language Training Programme conducted in 2018, 2019 and 2020.
“This programme has enabled public sector workers to increase their proficiency in Spanish and has enhanced the prospects for even greater interaction with our Latin American neighbours,” she pointed out.
Senator Johnson Smith further lauded the training provided through the Andres Bello Diplomatic Academy of Chile (ACADE), noting that staff members of the Ministry “have benefitted greatly” from the specialised instruction.
Ambassador of the Republic of Chile to Jamaica, Her Excellency Constanza Figueroa, who hosted the luncheon, said that she is looking forward to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in December for the training of future diplomats at the ACADE.
The Ambassador said she was also looking forward to Jamaica’s participation in the Pan-American and Para Pan-America Games scheduled to take place in Chile next year.
“We will have a large contingent from Jamaica because there are many fans in Chile of the world-class athletes that this country has,” she noted.