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Jamaica And Angola Strengthen Diplomatic Relations

May 25, 2026
Foreign Affairs
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Jamaica And Angola Strengthen Diplomatic Relations
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret'd) Antony Anderson (left), signs the visitors’ book on arrival at the Embassy of Angola in Washington DC, during a recent meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the US and Non-Resident Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Agostinho Van-Dúnem (right).
Jamaica And Angola Strengthen Diplomatic Relations
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret'd) Antony Anderson (left), receives a warm welcome from Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the US and Non-Resident Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Agostinho Van-Dúnem, on arrival at the Embassy of Angola in Washington DC, during a recent courtesy call.
Jamaica And Angola Strengthen Diplomatic Relations
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson (left), and Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the US and Non-Resident Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Agostinho Van-Dúnem, engage in fruitful discussions on Jamaica–Angola relations during a recent courtesy call at the Embassy of Angola in Washington DC. The talks underscored the importance of South-South Cooperation, explored potential areas of collaboration between the two countries, and highlighted efforts to strengthen ties between CARICOM and African States, given the shared historical and cultural linkages between the regions. Jamaica and Angola have maintained cordial relations for 24 years, since establishing diplomatic ties in 2002.
Jamaica And Angola Strengthen Diplomatic Relations
Photo: Derrick Scott
Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States (US), His Excellency Major General (Ret'd) Antony Anderson (second right), engages in bilateral talks with Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the US and Non-Resident Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Agostinho Van-Dúnem, during a recent courtesy call at the Embassy of Angola in Washington DC.  The discussions highlighted the importance of South-South Cooperation, explored potential areas of collaboration between the two countries, and underscored efforts to strengthen relations between CARICOM and African States, given the shared historical and cultural linkages between the regions. Also pictured are (from left) Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Jamaica, Lishann Salmon, and Counsellor at the Embassy, Brittany McCrea.
Last Updated: May 25, 2026