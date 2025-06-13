Jamaica Aligning Waste Management Policies with Global Plastics Treaty Negotiations

As international negotiations progress towards a global plastics treaty, Jamaica is aligning its domestic waste management policies with evolving global standards, following recent amendments to the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.

Plastic waste was officially added to the Basel Convention in 2019, with the amendments taking effect globally in 2021.

“These changes regulate how plastic waste can be traded internationally by distinguishing between hazardous, non-hazardous, and other waste, and directly support global efforts to address the escalating plastic pollution crisis,” said Manager of the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) Pollution Prevention Branch, Bethune Morgan.

“In recent times, we’ve seen how topical the matter of plastics in our environment has become. The Basel Convention amendments are responding to that global crisis, while work is also under way to negotiate a treaty solely focused on plastics,” she explained during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Wednesday (June 11).

Ms. Morgan emphasised Jamaica’s commitment to ensuring compliance with this legally binding international instrument.

“In our efforts as an agency, we want to ensure that Jamaica is responsive to what is a legally binding instrument globally, and that we are compliant as a nation and a people for the safety of our own public health and environment,” she stated.

As part of its response, NEPA is preparing to amend local legislation, specifically the Natural Resources (Hazardous Waste) (Control of Transboundary Movement) Regulations, 2002, to align with updated Basel Convention requirements for plastics and other waste streams.

The Basel Convention categorises plastic waste under three broad classes.

These are Hazardous Waste, Non-Hazardous Waste, and Other Waste which are not hazardous but require special consideration due to contamination or composition.

Ms. Morgan noted that seemingly harmless plastic materials can change classification depending on how they are collected and processed.

“For example, a clean beverage bottle may be considered non-hazardous; but if it’s collected with oil or food residues, it can be reclassified and would require Prior Informed Consent (PIC) for export,” she noted.

Plastic waste that falls under the ‘Other’ category or requires special consideration includes containers with residual oils, lubricants, or pesticides; food-contaminated beverage bottles; electronics with flame-retardant casings; and certain automotive or appliance parts.

Ms. Morgan further explained that plastics used in electronics, cars, and pesticide packaging are often manufactured with flame retardants that increase fire resistance but make the material hazardous under the Convention’s classification system.

“Plastics for devices and components such as these are made with an additive so that should there be a fire, they would burn slower. These flame retardants are chemicals which now predispose these plastics to being hazardous,” she indicated.

Ms. Morgan emphasised that, “Jamaica’s limited infrastructure for recycling means most of its plastic and hazardous waste must be exported to countries with approved facilities”, adding that “reducing the generation of waste is a national priority”.

“If we can minimise how much we generate as plastic waste, then we will also impact how much there is to manage and export, because Jamaica doesn’t have the infrastructure to recycle, handle or manage certain waste streams,” she maintained.

Members of the public and stakeholders involved in plastic or electronic waste export and handling are encouraged to contact NEPA for guidance before initiating any shipments.

Exporters are reminded that all relevant waste shipments must comply with the Prior Informed Consent (PIC) procedure to ensure Jamaica upholds its international environmental obligations.

For more information on the Basel Convention, the amendments related to plastic and e-waste, and how to remain compliant, visit www.nepa.gov.jm, email competentauthority@nepa.gov.jm, or call (876) 754-7540.