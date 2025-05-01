Jamaica Advancing Climate Action with State-of-the-Art Refrigerant Recycling Centres

In a landmark move to strengthen Jamaica’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the global climate agenda, seven state-of-the-art Refrigerant Recovery, Recycling and Reclamation (RRR&R) Centres, valued US$70,000, were officially launched on Wednesday (April 30).

The facilities aim to advance the country’s efforts to phase out ozone-depleting substances (ODS) in the refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) sector, in line with the Montreal Protocol and the Kigali Amendment.

The official launch and signing ceremony took place at the HEART/NSTA Trust College of Construction Services in Portmore, St. Catherine, and was led by the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) through its National Ozone Unit.

The initiative is being funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the Multilateral Fund for the Implementation of the Montreal Protocol.

The Centres represent a major milestone in Jamaica’s efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and environmental hazards posed by refrigerants.

Each is outfitted with specialised equipment to recover refrigerants from appliances, remove harmful contaminants through a filtration process, and reclaim or reprocess the refrigerants for safe reuse.

This critical infrastructure supports Jamaica’s goal of transitioning away from harmful substances such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which are known contributors to ozone depletion and global warming.

These are distributed across four HEART/NSTA Trust institutions – the College of Construction Services, the National Tools and Engineering Institute, the Southwest Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Institute, Newport Campus and the Beechamville Vocational Centre.

The remaining three are located at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU), CAC 2000 Limited, and the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech).

Delivering remarks at the ceremonial launch, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams, explained that “similar to plastic products, refrigerants have made our lives easier as they play an important role in the process that makes air-conditioning and heating systems possible which, in turn, make our homes livable and our workspaces comfortable”.

“However, they pose serious risks to human health and the environment as they contribute to the depletion of the ozone layer and increase the threat of global warming,” she added.

Mrs. Williams further pointed out that, “aside from the environmental impacts, there are also serious health implications, such as chemical burns and respiratory problems, to dizziness, seizures, loss of consciousness and sudden death, which may result from refrigerants”.

Jamaica, since becoming a party to the Montreal Protocol in 1993, has consistently demonstrated leadership in phasing out ozone-depleting substances.

In 2006, the country successfully eliminated the importation of CFCs, ahead of the international timeline.

The launch of the RRR&R Centres reinforces this leadership and underscores Jamaica’s commitment to achieving a complete phase-out of ODS by 2030.

For his part, Director of NEPA’s Environmental Management and Conservation Division, Anthony McKenzie, noted the importance of collaboration and long-term sustainability in these efforts.

“This initiative will ensure the sustainability of our ozone protection efforts. Through strong partnerships, including those with HEART/NSTA Trust, UNDP, and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), we are building institutional capacity and advancing Jamaica’s leadership in climate action,” he said.

Mr. McKenzie added that the initiative also has a strong capacity-building component.

“To date, 193 refrigeration and air-conditioning technicians have been trained in best practices, including alternatives to harmful refrigerants. Special attention has also been given to gender inclusion, with targeted training opportunities for female technicians,” he informed.

This is in addition to the 235 enforcement officers from NEPA, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the Jamaica Customs Agency who have been trained in compliance and monitoring to prevent the illegal importation of banned substances.

These achievements are aligned with Vision 2030 Jamaica, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and broader global climate strategies.

“As a small island developing state that is particularly vulnerable to climate change, Jamaica’s actions serve as a model for integrating practical solutions into environmental policy,” the Director said.

He added that “the successful establishment of the RRR&R Centres is supported by an Oversight Committee tasked with ensuring that the Centres operate effectively and remain aligned with national and international environmental obligations”.