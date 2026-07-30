Jamaica 65 Will Be a Milestone Year

Jamaica’s 65th anniversary celebrations next year will mark the final staging of the country’s flagship national celebrations at the National Stadium in Kingston before the facility undergoes major redevelopment.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the announcement during a post-Cabinet press briefing held at Jamaica House on Wednesday (July 29).

“Next year, we have a milestone year – Jamaica 65, and it will be the last year that our celebrations will be held at the National Stadium. After that, we will prepare for our expansion and redevelopment. But I’m just putting everyone on alert, Jamaica 65 will be a special year,” she said.

Turning to this year’s celebrations, Minister Grange said members of the public who are unable to secure tickets for the Grand Gala at the National Stadium, will still be able to enjoy the event through a special watch party at Independence Village.

She explained that the arrangement was made in response to an overwhelming demand for tickets.

“I am making a special appeal that if… we’re unable to provide you with tickets for the stadium, that you will accept the tickets we have available for Independence Village where you can be a part of the watch party,” she said.

Minister Grange said tickets for Grand Gala will be available at Independence Village beginning Saturday evening.

The Minister noted that this year’s Grand Gala will commemorate the 10th anniversary of Kingston being designated a United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative City of Music through a special presentation.

The programme will also recognise the 50th anniversary of women serving in the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition, and honour recording artistes Busy Signal and Wayne Wonder with the Jamaica Reggae Icons Award.

She added that the event will conclude with its customary fireworks display, alongside an expanded drone show featuring 1,000 drones, as well as a motorcycle display by the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

In the lead-up to the Grand Gala, Independence Village will host six exciting nights of activities at the National Stadium complex, including cultural entertainment, family attractions and exhibitions.

The venue opens daily at 4:00 p.m., with tickets required only for the evening programmes.

“Tickets for evening activities in Independence Village will be available from today (July 29) at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre,” said the Minister.