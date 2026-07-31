Jamaica 64 Independence Village Opens August 1

Jamaicans are invited to join in celebrating the best of the island’s culture and heritage at the Independence Village at the National Stadium Complex in Kingston from August 1 to 6.

For six days, the venue will be transformed into Jamaica’s premier Independence hub, with live entertainment, local cuisine, arts and crafts, exhibitions, family activities and nightly events.

The Village will open at 4:00 p.m. each day at the National Indoor Sports Centre, providing a space for families to experience the breadth of Jamaica’s culture and creative industries.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said that the week of celebrations at the Independence Village promises to be an exciting and unifying experience, beginning with signature events such as the coronation of Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2026 on August 1.

The 13 parish festival queens will vie for the national crown in a production celebrating Jamaican womanhood, cultural awareness, leadership and community service, under this year’s theme: ‘The Jamaican Woman: Beauty Beyond Boundaries’.

The event will begin at 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Television Jamaica (TVJ), Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica (PBCJ) and the social media pages of the Ministry and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC).

On Sunday, August 2, the Independence Village will host the grand finals of the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition beginning at 8:00 p.m.

The top-four finalists will deliver their performances in an uplifting celebration of faith, musical excellence and ministry.

“Persons would have seen the series of eliminations that have been taking place on television, and the winner of that competition will be selected during [our] Independence Week celebrations,” Minister Grange told JIS News.

The annual Mello-Go-Roun’ showcase is set for Monday, August 3, featuring the award-winning pieces from the JCDC’s Festival of the Performing Arts.

“[It’s] one of the favourites over the years [and] it’s a potpourri of Jamaican talent showcasing the young, the old, and the in-between and it is usually standing room only. So, we’re inviting you to come and experience the Mello-Go-Roun’ show,” Minister Grange encouraged.

This year’s Independence Village will feature two new events.

The first is ‘Soul Tuesday’ hosted by DJ Shukkle Bus and Romeich Entertainment beginning at 8:00 p.m. showcasing soul, reggae and Jamaican popular music.

“Everybody knows about Soul Sunday in Portmore. Well, we are now moving it to Tuesday, August 4 [and] we’re going to really light up the place because you all know how exciting Soul Sunday is,” Minister Grange noted.

The other new addition is the Independence Bingo, Dominoes and Games Night on August 5, creating opportunities for friendly competition and intergenerational participation.

“So, I’m challenging all those who say they are the best at dominoes to come out on the 5th of August to the Independence Village… and show your skill or come and get one-love,” the Culture Minister said.

The week of celebrations will culminate on Independence Day, August 6 with the annual Grand Gala at the National Stadium.

Admission to all events at the Independence Village is free of cost; however, persons will be required to access tickets from select outlets like the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in St. Andrew or other designated partner locations as announced by the JCDC.