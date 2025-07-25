‘Jamaica 63’ Logo to be Unveiled at Festival Song Competition Final Show

The Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, through the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC), will unveil the official Jamaica 63 logo during the results show for the Jamaica Festival Song Competition on Saturday, July 26, at Emancipation Park in Kingston, beginning 8:30 p.m.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, announced during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ on Thursday (July 24) that the logo’s unveiling will mark the official start of activities celebrating Emancipation and Independence.

“You will see a drone display of the logo. So I want you to look to the skies between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. and you will see our national colours in the sky with our Jamaica 63 logo, and with our slogan; ‘Be Proud, Be Bold in Black, Green, and Gold’,” she said.

Minister Grange is encouraging Jamaicans to turn out in large numbers for the celebrations and to embrace the Jamaica 63 theme by proudly incorporating the national colours – Black, Green, and Gold – wherever possible.

“We celebrate 63 years of Independence and our theme this year focuses on the national colours. So, we want you to wave the flag; we want you to decorate your buildings in the colours of the flag. We want you to fly the flag high at home and abroad. We want you to dress in the colours of the flag and to stand proud as Jamaicans as we celebrate who we are and where we have reached,” she emphasised.

The Festival Song Competition results show is free to the public and will be broadcast live on Television Jamaica (TVJ) as well as the JCDC’s social media pages.