Jamaica 4-h Clubs to Partner With Labour Ministry to Train Persons for Overseas Programme

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs is looking to partner with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to train persons to go on the overseas employment programme.

Executive Director of the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Peter Thompson, made the disclosure during an interview with JIS News, recently.

“We recognise that many of the guys who apply for the overseas programme, they don’t have the requisite skills that the United States (US) and Canada would need. So, we saw it as a need, so we want to partner and become the factory for building out these guys so we can ship them off. And of course, the whole issue of remittances and so forth would be good for us,” Mr. Thompson said.

He noted that discussions are still ongoing between the two entities to finalise how the programme will be executed.

“We are in the embryonic phase, but one of the things that we are looking at is the whole tractor operations and maintenance… we are going to be adding forklift operations to that,” Mr. Thompson said.

He also stated that focus will be placed on agronomy, as well, including the growing of crops and management of soil, and on the hotel and tourism sector.

“The fact that we have a home economics department in 4-H, we try to build capacities in this area. So, the whole issue of homemaking, looking at the skills required for front desk operation at these establishments overseas and household making,” the Executive Director said.