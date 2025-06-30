Jamaica 4-H Clubs Empowering Youth to Safeguard Food Security

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs is equipping youth to champion food security in the face of mounting environmental challenges.

Executive Director, Peter Thompson, noted that the organisation is leveraging education as its cornerstone strategy to build youth capacity in response to environmental threats and agricultural challenges.

He highlighted these efforts during the St. Ann 4-H Clubs’ Annual General Meeting and Awards Ceremony, held on June 25 at Brown’s Town Methodist Church in St. Ann.

“If we don’t put in mitigation strategies and allow for agricultural best practices, and minimisation of the emission of carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide, then by 2050, at least 35 per cent of our agricultural arable land will become a desert,” Mr. Thompson said.

“We’re in challenging times, and climate change is a reality. So, we (Jamaica 4H-Clubs) are resolute with that [and are working with our youngsters],” he added.

Mr. Thompson noted that the organisation is working closely with partners such as the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), and other key agencies with the capacity to influence environmental stewardship and agricultural resilience.

The goal, he stated, is to engage these partners in educating the youth and communities to build capacity and “arrest the degradation that is taking place in the environment”.

In the meantime, Mr. Thompson singled out the central region, particularly St. Ann, for its outstanding performance and leadership within the Jamaica 4-H Clubs movement.

For his part, St. Ann 4-H Clubs Parish Manager, Tedroy Gordon, highlighted significant progress in the parish’s school garden initiative, demonstrating concrete steps toward building youth capacity and agricultural resilience.

He reported that the number of active school gardens in the parish has risen from 34 to 41, an achievement that aligns with the strategic priorities of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining and the Jamaica 4-H Clubs.

“I want to single out Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited (JBM) for pumping in some amount of monetary support for our school garden competition, which was held recently,” Mr. Gordon indicated.

Marcus Garvey Technical High School emerged as the top performer in the high school category, with York Castle High School securing second place.

In the primary school division, Saint Christopher School for the Deaf claimed first place, followed by Claremont All-Age and Bohemia All-Age in second and third, respectively.

In the infant department category, Liberty Hill Infant School claimed first place, followed by Brown’s Town Model Infant School in second.

“We want to expand our school garden operation beyond 41 schools. We have a plan in place and there’s discussion right now at the Parish Advisory Council,” Mr. Gordon indicated.

He further announced a slate of summer training programmes, including Mastery Level Youth Farmer Certification, fisheries training and development, and stimulatory training, which are aimed at deepening youth capacity in agricultural and environmental management.

The ceremony also served as a platform to honour institutions and individuals whose steadfast support has advanced the organisation’s mission.

Priory Primary and Infant School was acknowledged for its support to the organisation, while Smart Steps Nursery and Pre-Kindergarten was recognised for its dedicated involvement in the school garden initiative.

Individual awards were presented to Nicolette Fisher of Runaway Bay Primary and Infant School, who was named 2025 Leader of the Year; Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) volunteer, Natsumi Nagamura, for her impactful work in environmental education; JBM Managing Director, Donna Marie Howe, for her purpose-driven leadership; and Business Development Officer at Access Financial Services Limited, Ruth-Ann Oakley, for her dedicated community engagement, among other distinguished honorees.