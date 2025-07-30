Jamaica 4-H Clubs and HEART/NSTA Trust Collaborate to Certify Youth Farmers

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs has collaborated with the Ebony Park HEART/NSTA Trust to certify youth farmers across Jamaica, under the Youth Farmer Job Certification programme.

During 2024, 326 youth farmers were assessed and certified by HEART/NSTA Trust.

This is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) Economic and Social Survey Jamaica 2024.

“Additionally, the Jamaica 4-H Clubs Mastery Level Training continued to operate in various parishes, with 2,570 individuals receiving training and certification in areas such as sandwich making, apiculture, pig care and management, poultry care and management, and rabbit care and management,” the survey stated.

The Jamaica 4-H Clubs also provided training and input support for 374 new livestock projects, under the Livestock Development Programme.

These projects encompassed a variety of livestock, including rabbits, broiler chickens, goats and pigs, the document stated.

“The programme also supported apiculture projects. The programme aims to enhance youth engagement in livestock farming while promoting sustainable agricultural practices and increasing the productive capacity of young farmers across the island,” the survey said.

In addition, the Jamaica 4-H Clubs continued to expand the apiculture development project, which had increased the number of colonies to 196 during the year.

Under this initiative, starter colonies were distributed to schools, clubbites, and Rural Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (RYEEP) participants, fostering increased youth participation in beekeeping and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Meanwhile, under the Crop Production Support Programme, 384 individuals benefited from the Jamaica 4-H Clubs.

Participants received inputs, including seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, and farm tools.