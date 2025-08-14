JAM Lauded For Transforming Lives In Jamaica

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, His Excellency Major General (Ret’d) Antony Anderson, has lauded the Jamaica Association of Maryland (JAM) for its unwavering commitment to transforming lives in both Jamaica and Maryland over the past 37 years.

Delivering the keynote address at the association’s Annual Independence Gala and Awards Ceremony, held on August 9 in Baltimore, Ambassador Anderson commended JAM for its sterling contributions and for spearheading several noteworthy community development projects.

Expressing deep gratitude to the organisation, as well as to other diaspora groups whose exceptional efforts have enhanced Jamaica’s progress, the Ambassador said that “JAM gives of itself constantly, changing lives both here in Maryland and in Jamaica”.

“The association has assisted those in need in many ways – granting scholarships, providing mentorship, promoting our cultural heritage, and engaging our youth to inspire the next generation of leaders,” he said.

Ambassador Anderson also extended high praise to JAM’s leadership and membership.

“I wish to recognise Mr. Rick Nugent as President of the Jamaica Association of Maryland, along with the members of your Board and all those who support you. Your work here in Maryland and back home in Jamaica has been a lifeline to hundreds of beneficiaries, many of whom have been inspired to continue this cycle of goodwill,” he said.

Citing his recent visit to South Florida for activities marking Jamaica’s 63rd Independence anniversary, the Ambassador said his “interactions with the vibrant Jamaican diaspora in the State were a potent reminder of the appreciation for ‘Jamaicanness’ that exists beyond our shores”.

“Members of the diaspora there – just like here in Maryland – are both Jamaican and American. I don’t see a conflict between those two identities; in fact, I believe they work well together,” he said.

Ambassador Anderson noted that when Jamaicans migrate, they integrate into their new communities, contribute to them, and add value.

He emphasised that the Jamaica Association of Maryland is building a legacy and stands as a shining example to all.

The Ambassador also congratulated the evening’s honourees – Dr. Julius Garvey, son of National Hero Marcus Garvey; Dr. Jacqueline Payne Borden; Joy Thomas Moore; and Wayne Sappleton.