Jam-Iconic Experience Unveiled at Hope Gardens

Hope Gardens in St. Andrew is now home to the fourth Jam-Iconic Experience, an initiative of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

The Jam-Iconic Experience sign was unveiled by Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, on Tuesday (June 10).

The space features aluminium framed lettering spelling ‘HOPE’, with plant inserts, a platform to the rear of the structure, a forecourt plaza, an in-situ kerb wall, two planter boxes and accent lighting fixtures.

As the largest public green space in the Kingston metropolitan region, Minister Bartlett said Hope Gardens is a fitting location for the fourth Jam-Iconic experience and will serve as more than an alluring landmark.

“It is a symbol of renewal, a celebration of our heritage and a powerful tool in our strategy to enhance our destination’s appeal,” he said.

Mr. Bartlett emphasised that the initiative aligns with the Government’s vision to position Jamaica, not just as a destination but as a story – an experience to be embraced first-hand.

“A space like this, rich in flora, layered in history and beloved by locals, is an opportunity to deepen our product offering in the Kingston destination area,” he said.

The Minister noted that tourism is not merely about visitor numbers and occupied rooms but also national pride, shared spaces and experiences that leave a lasting impression.

“Today, we deepen that impact, not just for international guests but for our people – for the children who will play here, the couples who will marry here and the artists who will find inspiration here. That’s why we have been preaching that tourism is for everyone,” Mr. Bartlett said.

TDPCo Executive Director, Wade Mars, described the Jam-Iconic Experience as one of the company’s proudest initiatives, emphasising its role in developing Jamaica’s tourism product in an authentic, inclusive, and inspiring way.

“This isn’t signage… it’s more symbolism. This is place-making. It’s about creating landmarks that connect people to their culture, to their history and their pride,” he said.

Mr. Mars noted that Jamaica’s parks, gardens and cultural spaces are powerful parts of the island’s tourism product.

“I encourage every Jamaican to see this space as a photo op and a reminder that we live in a country worth celebrating; and when we beautifully preserve our spaces, we’re not only investing in tourism but we’re investing in community, our identity and pride,” he said.

TPDCo handed over gardening tools to assist with the sign’s maintenance and inked a Memorandum of Understanding to adopt an area at the 237-acre park.

The other Jam-Iconic Experiences are located at Foreshore Road in Falmouth, Trelawny; the Sangster International Airport roundabout in Montego Bay, St. James; and in Negril, Westmoreland.

The Jam-Iconic Experience is designed to highlight Jamaica’s rich cultural and historical heritage through iconic landmarks and immersive storytelling.

The project involves the installation of visually striking signs and storyboards at key locations, offering both locals and visitors a deeper connection to Jamaica’s history and identity.