JADCO Stages Annual Back-to-School Roadshow in St. Thomas and Portland

The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) has provided much-needed back-to-school supplies to students in St. Thomas and Portland, while bringing its ‘No Dope to Cope’ message to some of the country’s youngest athletes.

The Commission’s fifth annual roadshow was held in both parishes on August 27, drawing scores of students, parents, and student-athletes for a day of fun, education, and entertainment.

More than 500 back-to-school items, including school bags, lunch bags, water bottles, exercise books, notebooks, notepads and pencil cases were distributed to students during the event.

The roadshow is part of JADCO’s ongoing islandwide public education campaign to promote clean sport and raise awareness among athletes about the dangers and consequences of doping.

It is held in August to coincide with the back-to-school period, allowing JADCO to combine its anti-doping education efforts with practical support for families preparing for the new school year.

Speaking with JIS News during the Morant Bay leg of the roadshow, Executive Director of JADCO, June Spence Jarrett, said the initiative is designed to help address the needs of families during the back-to-school period, while reinforcing the agency’s message that athletes do not need performance-enhancing substances to succeed.

“We understand what is happening to parents and communities and, in addition to that, we are spreading the message of ‘No Dope to Cope’. It has been tremendous. We had a lot of children and adults who came out and [there were] different activities. I think the children and the parents had a great time,” she said.

The Executive Director encouraged athletes to take pride in their achievements by competing clean.

“Whatever you do, do it well… you don’t need dope to cope. When you win, you win with pride because you have not taken any substances that would enhance your performance,” she said.

Mrs. Spence Jarrett added that JADCO is placing particular emphasis on reaching athletes at the primary-school level, recognising that many of Jamaica’s top athletes begin their sporting journeys at a young age.

To this end, the Commission conducts annual school tours and educational sessions and is expanding its outreach to primary schools across the island.

“They need to know that they don’t need anything at all to enhance their performance. Jamaica is a winner,” she said, adding that the Commission is also expanding its engagement with parents through Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs).

The JADCO roadshow was held under the theme ‘Clean Ride, Win with Pride’.