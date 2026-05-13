JADCO Champions Intellectual Property for Jamaica’s Sporting Future

The Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) is promoting intellectual property (IP) as a critical element in securing the future success of Jamaican sports.

Addressing the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO) Intellectual Property and Sports Symposium and Showcase, held recently at the University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica, in St. Andrew, JADCO Chair, Debby-Ann Brown Salmon, emphasised that IP is integral to the world of sports, as it promotes athletic excellence while protecting athletes’ creative expressions, coaches’ innovations, and the identities of clubs and organisations.

“As we encourage new thinking and foster collaboration, we recognise that both sport and intellectual property drive Jamaica’s legacy and future as a nation of game changers,” she said.

Mrs. Brown Salmon commended JIPO for its strong commitment to advancing intellectual property and fostering innovation.

“We encourage all to embrace the opportunities that come up before them, protect their rights… champion the values of clean sport and innovation. In doing so, they become true game changers to set new standards for generations to come,” she said.

The JADCO Chair affirmed that athletes and sports personnel are the torchbearers of Jamaica’s rich sporting tradition.

“They are the innovators and role models whose conduct and creativity shape the future of athletics. Their pursuit of excellence, commitment to fair play, and dedication to personal growth inspire their peers and strengthen the foundation of integrity upon which all achievements rest,” she said.

Mrs. Brown Salmon stated that the Commission remains steadfast in its mandate to protect the integrity of Jamaican sport and to uphold the core values of the nation’s athletes.

“We try to ensure that all competitors at every level demonstrate honesty, fairness, respect and, most importantly, integrity. Supporting clean sport principles is vital for preserving athletic achievement and building trust locally and globally,” she underscored.