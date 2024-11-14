JACRA Leads Jamaica’s Agricultural Commodities into the 21st Century

With the rapid rate at which the global agricultural space is advancing, the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) has taken the necessary steps to position Jamaica’s agricultural commodities well within the realm of cutting-edge technology.

As such, JACRA is happy to announce we are developing a block-chain run platform, Verified & True, for launch and public use early 2025.

The Verified & True (V&T) platform provides digital infrastructure that enables end-to-end traceability for Jamaica’s prized agricultural commodities: Coffee, Cocoa, Coconut and the Spices (pimento, nutmeg, ginger, and turmeric).

This forms part of the first steps to elevating the standing of our treasured commodities on the international market, ensuring authenticity, transparency, consumer trust and brand protection throughout the entire agricultural commodity value chain.

“Jamaica’s agricultural commodities are hailed as some of the finest in the world. So much so that we have and continue to enjoy great economic gains and global recognition thanks to these celebrated commodities,” said Wayne Hunter, Acting Director General at JACRA.

“It is with this in mind that we have embarked on this journey. With a platform like V&T, we are strengthening the foundations of love, trust and respect

consumers across the world have built with ‘Brand Jamaica’,” Mr Hunter continued.

At launch, users from across the world will be able to scan QR codes placed on products made from our agricultural commodities and review and interact with: pertinent farmer and farm history & information, proof of product origin and much more.

Setting a New Global Standard

While JACRA and Agrodise lead the charge on this technological revolution, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining (MOAFM) has pledged its full support.

“This platform is more than a technological upgrade—it’s a transformative step for Jamaica’s agricultural sector,” said the Hon. Floyd Green, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining. “By taking control of our data, protecting our brands, and putting our farmers first, we are creating more equitable supply chains rooted in Jamaican origins. This initiative will ensure that every time a consumer purchases a Jamaican product, no matter where in the world they are, they can trust its authenticity and its commitment to sustainable practices.”

By leveraging advanced technologies like blockchain technology, JACRA and MOAFM are positioning themselves as leaders and pioneers in global agricultural space.