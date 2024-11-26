JACRA Donates $100,000 & New Printer to Hayfield Primary School

The Hayfield Primary School, which is nestled within a section of the Blue Mountains in St Thomas, has received some well-needed support thanks to the donation of a brand-new printer with additional ink cartridges (total value combined $75,000) and $100,000 cash from the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA).

At a handing-over ceremony on Tuesday, November 20, Mrs Ucella Ramocan Stephens – the school’s principal – shared several concerns the institution has been combatting.

“As a small multi-grade school, we face a lot of shortages when it comes to teaching and learning material – we need a lot more. Multi-grade settings mean that there are multiple grades within one classroom, so it can be difficult to split up the learning process to fit each student,” Mrs Stephens said.

She went on to explain that JACRA’s donation will enable the school to purchase more of these learning materials. And, for that, she is grateful.

“Getting these gifts is really a blessing for us, especially with the printer. We’ve been having challenges with our previous printer, which slowed us down when it came to printing activities, exams, administrative tasks, and so many other things. So, we are really glad for that donation,” she continued.

These donations to Hayfield Primary form a wider part of JACRA’s efforts to help rejuvenate farming communities.

And according to acting Director General Wayne Hunter, it is a small step on the road to meeting farmer’s needs.

“With major devastation following the passages of Hurricane Beryl and Tropical Storm Rafael, JACRA is now moving to redouble our efforts to ensure we reach, meet, and treat with the needs of the farmers,” Mr Hunter said.

“Agriculture is important not only for economic sustenance, but also for our development as a nation. And so, we must ensure that agriculture continues on the path of full recovery,” he continued.

JACRA remains committed to meeting our farmers wherever their needs are and will continue to roll out support over the next few months.