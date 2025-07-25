Jackson Town Residents Get Upgraded Health Centre

Residents of Jackson Town in Trelawny now have access to improved primary healthcare services, following the reopening of the upgraded health centre on July 24.

The Jackson Town Health Centre was renovated at a cost of more than $23 million under the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Operation Refresh programme.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, said the project reflects the Government’s commitment to strengthening community healthcare delivery across the island.

“Today we are unveiling to you the start of something new. Over $23 million [was spent] on the Jackson Town Health Centre and it is for both the staff as it is for the residents who will visit,” Dr. Tufton said.

The centre had been closed for approximately two years due to infrastructural challenges and operated from the Clark’s Town Health Centre during that time.

Phase one of the project focused on structural and roof repairs, perimeter fencing, and refurbishing the rear section of the building. Phase two included an expanded waiting area, enclosure of the front porch, electrical upgrades, window replacements, installation of air-conditioning units, new furniture, paved parking, and other amenities.

Dr. Tufton emphasised the importance of making health centres comfortable, functional, and inviting to patients and staff alike.

“It must have air conditioning. The tiles are supposed to be pretty. The bathroom is supposed to be new. The seating is supposed to be new and sturdy. The doctor’s office must look renewed and fresh. When you walk in, it must have a good sign… so we all know and trust that this is a place I can go and get peace, refuge, therapy, and healing,” he said.

The Minister also highlighted the success of the Operation Refresh initiative, noting the policy’s impact on the island’s public health sector.

“Last year, we saw 300,000 more visits to our health centres than the year before, [and] 250,000 less visits to our hospitals. So, it is a major policy success,” he noted.

Dr. Tufton also called on residents to take ownership of the facility. “Protect it. It’s your place. You pay for it… and we want you to have it for as long as you reside here,” he said.