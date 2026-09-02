JAAA Signs Training Camp Agreement with Tottori Prefecture in Japan

Jamaica has advanced preparations for the 2027 World Athletics Championships with the signing of a Training Camp Agreement between the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and Tottori Prefecture, Japan.

It renewed a partnership that has supported the country’s athletes since the 2007 World Athletics Championships in Osaka.

The agreement was signed at a press conference at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, on August 31.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the renewed arrangement represents a decisive step in strengthening Jamaica’s sporting diplomacy, international partnerships and preparations for continued success on the global stage.

She noted that what began in the aftermath of the 2007 Osaka Championships had developed into a lasting friendship between Jamaica and Tottori.

She said the partnership had evolved beyond a traditional training arrangement into a relationship based on mutual respect, trust, shared values and a common commitment to excellence.

The Minister pointed to the 2025 training camp as evidence of the benefits, noting that Tottori provided world-class facilities and comprehensive support services that allowed Team Jamaica to focus on performance and competition preparation.

She also highlighted the people-to-people exchanges that have strengthened the relationship, including Jamaican athletes interacting with students at Hakuto Special Needs School, and participating in activities with children in Japan.

Minister Grange said the Buddy Art Project, through which artwork created by students with disabilities was incorporated into flags welcoming the Jamaican team, demonstrated how the partnership extends beyond athletics to friendship, community and shared humanity.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, welcomed the continued relationship between Jamaica and Japan, pointing to the wider contribution of Japanese cooperation to national development.

He cited the emergency communication system established through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which has helped strengthen Jamaica’s early-warning system, as well as support provided through the Grassroots Human Security Projects programme that has benefited small across municipalities.

President, JAAA, Garth Gayle, said the relationship with Tottori was fundamentally about people rather than simply facilities or training camps.

He described Tottori as a “home away from home” for many Jamaican athletes and welcomed provisions in the programme businesses for Japanese representatives to visit Jamaican schools, observe the country’s track and field programmes and interact with coaches.

He said athletics had created a bridge between the two countries that distance could not diminish and expressed confidence that the partnership would continue beyond the 2027 Championships.

Governor of Tottori, Shinji Hirai, recalled the successful relationship that began with the 2007 Osaka Championships and subsequent Jamaican training camps in Tottori, including preparations for the 2015 Beijing Championships.

He said Jamaica’s outstanding athletes, including Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Usain Bolt, had contributed to the country’s great achievements at the world championships.

Governor Hirai said Tottori looked forward to welcoming the Jamaican team next year and pledged that the Prefecture would do its best to support Jamaica’s athletes as they seek to make more history on the world stage.