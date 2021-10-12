ITA Puts Support Behind Road Safety Unit’s ‘Stop Di Foolishness’ Campaign

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) will be playing a key role in the thrust by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) to decrease the number of road fatalities.

Speaking at a recent JIS Think Tank, ITA Director, Kenute Hare, said that the entity fully endorses the RSU’s ‘Stop di Foolishness’ Campaign, which is aimed at urging road users to exercise extreme care on the nation’s roadways.

“We support the campaign because we are an entity for road safety and the ITA will be working to ensure that we don’t have over 450 persons dying on the road network this year,” he noted.

“We have stepped up our road spot check operations across the country to ensure that only effective motor vehicles are on the roadway and defective vehicles are not allowed to traverse the network willy-nilly,” the ITA Director added.

He pointed out that there has been an upward trajectory in road fatalities for 2021 and argued that all stakeholders must play a role in bringing the numbers down.

“I would like to appeal to the Jamaican people to ensure that everyone plays their part as it relates to stemming the tide of traffic crashes, injuries and deaths that have been permeating our society and robbing our country of future leaders,” he said.

Mr. Hare contended that driving on the roadway is a very serious matter and that the ITA will be providing messages and sharing information on road safety.

“We are going to be leveraging social media, because we realise we have a lot of persons who use those platforms, to provide the quality contemporary road safety and driving intelligence that would ensure that persons are better prepared for the road network,” he told JIS News.

He said the Authority “is not pleased with what we see happening on the road network and I would like to appeal to persons to whom we have issued driver’s licences to remember that we don’t want you to violate”.

He reminded drivers that under the points system, their licences can be suspended for six months or up to two years, depending on the violation.

“We don’t want anybody’s licence to be suspended at all, so we prefer that you adhere to the tentacles of the Road Traffic Act (RTA). Do not force us to suspend the driver’s licence but if you commit yourself in violation of the RTA, we have no choice. So, we want persons to adhere.

The ITA administers the testing of applicants for driver’s licences to determine competence in manoeuvring vehicles and testing of motor vehicles to ensure fitness, roadworthiness, and general compliance with standards of safety.

The entity plays a pivotal role in ensuring that a high standard of safety exists on Jamaica’s roadways.