ITA Launches E-Fitness System July 21

Beginning Monday, July 21, 2025, the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) will officially launch its Electronic Motor Vehicle Certificate of Fitness (e-Fitness) system, eliminating the issuance of paper certificates at the end of vehicle inspections.

This digital transformation is aimed at improving efficiency, enhancing data security, and delivering faster service to motorists.

Speaking at a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank on July 18, Director General of Road Traffic at the Island Traffic Authority (ITA), Colonel (ret’d) Daniel Pryce, said the process has been redesigned to be fully electronic, in line with revisions of the Road Traffic Amendment Act 2025.

“Now come the 21st of July 2025, which is Monday, we will be rolling out a new system, the e-Fitness, paperless. No paper will be issued at the end of the inspection,” Colonel Pryce said.

He explained the step-by-step process under the new system.

“Under the new system, motorists will need to visit the service hub. Vehicle owners must present proof of payment for the Certificate of Fitness fee at the service hub. A representative from the Island Traffic Authority will give you a registration form. On it you’ll be asked to place your email address and the chassis number of the vehicle,” Colonel Pryce said.

He further informed that the examiners will also review the registration form after it is completed. “Even though you would have placed the chassis number on that form… our examiner will ensure that they make a check with the vehicle to see that the chassis number that you have placed on that registration form is indeed accurate,” Colonel Pryce explained.

After that document is completed, the vehicle will undergo a thorough roadworthiness check, inclusive of brakes, lights, horn, exhaust, tyres, tilt level, steering, and front-end integrity among other features, conducted by certified ITA examiners. The examiner will determine a pass or failure and if passed, the necessary data will be entered into the system.

“At the end of that process, a particular number, a reference number, will be sent to your email,” he added.

When that number comes, motorists can use a QR code provided at the hub to access the Certificate Generation and Distribution System Portal. On the portal, they will enter the reference number and chassis number to generate their e-Fitness certificate, which can be saved or displayed on a smart device.

“You’re encouraged to ensure that you check the details on the e-Certificate before departing the service hub,” Colonel Pryce advised.

He also noted that support will be provided for motorists who do not have an email address or a smart device.

“If you do not have a smartphone or an electronic device that you could access your email, then a representative of the Island Traffic Authority will assist you with a device, and if you do not have an email, we have a generic email for the Island Traffic Authority that you can utilise to generate your e-Fitness for checking,” he said.

Motorists will use the reference number and chassis number even in these assisted scenarios to generate the certificate. The shift to digital fitness certificates marks a move to better service delivery, elimination of paper clutter and legal clarity for motorists.