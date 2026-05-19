ITA Expands Learner Driver Education Programme

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) has expanded its Learner Driver Education Programme to include tertiary institutions, as part of efforts to promote safer road use among young people.

Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the ITA, Dontae Matthews, said the initiative was developed in response to the high number of road fatalities involving young motorists.

Prior to the expansion, the public education programme targeted infant, primary and secondary schools. It focuses on educating learners about unsafe road practices that can lead to serious crashes.

“When we look at our statistics, we’re seeing that a lot of our crashes involve young people, so we want to start the education as early as possible,” he told JIS News.

“A part of the programme is teaching how to not be distracted, the elements of distracted driving, fatigue driving and other things, because you want them to understand that when you’re distracted, a crash can occur,” Mr. Matthews continued.

He pointed out that road crashes can have life-altering consequences, including severe injuries and loss of life.

“When a crash occurs, you either end up in the hospital, you end up in the morgue, or you end up in a vegetative state. Your life will not be the same,” he cautioned.

Mr. Matthews said the programme is gaining momentum through partnerships with schools and other stakeholders, including parent-teacher associations (PTAs).

He added that the ITA also wants children and young people to become ambassadors for safer road use by encouraging responsible driving habits among parents and other adults.