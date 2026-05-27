ITA Encourages Regular Motor Vehicle Checks

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is encouraging motorists to conduct regular vehicle checks as part of efforts to promote safer driving practices and reduce distractions on the nation’s roadways.

Speaking with JIS News recently, Manager of Corporate Communications and Public Relations at the Authority, Dontae Matthews, said knowing the condition of one’s vehicle can help drivers remain focused while travelling.

He added that routinely checking vehicles can help motorists better understand their vehicle operating condition and reduce unexpected distractions while driving.

“For us to ensure that we drive not distracted, one of the main tips is vehicle maintenance. If your vehicle is fully maintained you won’t be alarmed by the lights on your dashboard,” he said.

Mr. Matthews is also encouraging motorists to pay attention to important vehicle components such as lights, mirrors and tyres before starting their journeys.

Drivers are also being advised to pull over in a safe location if they need to address issues involving passengers, navigation systems or other matters while travelling.

“Remember to remain alert and practise safe driving habits at all times,” Mr. Matthews said.

As of May 27, 2026, 107 lives were lost in 96 fatal crashes.