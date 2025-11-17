ISSA Trust Foundation Launches Emergency Relief Fund to Support Employees Impacted by Hurricane

Issa Trust Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Couples Resorts, renowned for its longtime dedication to education and healthcare, has launched an emergency relief fund to support employees affected by Hurricane Melissa.

In a message to staff, guests, and the broader community, Foundation Chairman, Paul Issa, has reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to relief and recovery efforts.

“We’re deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Hurricane Melissa and want to assure our employees, guests, and the broader community that we’re committed to supporting relief and recovery efforts,” Mr. Issa told JIS News in an interview.

“We have been distributing care packages… essential items such as food, water, and batteries have been delivered to all staff members who have been affected by the hurricane. The distributions have been organised to ensure timely access to necessities during the immediate aftermath,” he added.

Mr. Issa said that there is also temporary housing for staff where the more than 100 employees who have lost their homes will be provided with temporary accommodations, as housing options are rebuilt and stabilised.

He added that with the anticipated slowdown in island visitor arrivals over the next two to three weeks, the Foundation and Resorts have pledged to meet all staff wages during this period, ensuring financial stability for employees and their families.

“We also have a relief fund and matching contributions in place. The relief fund has reached US$350,000 and continues to grow thanks to donations from supporters,” Mr. Issa said.

“Coupled with a US$100,000 contribution from Couples Resorts, the Fund aims to assist employees facing varying degrees of damage. Aid will be distributed with clear categories to ensure fair and transparent allocation,” he added.

Mr. Issa noted that the Foundation is also coordinating assistance for home repairs and reconstruction, helping employees restore their living spaces and return to normalcy.

“We also have collaborations with local suppliers, World Central Kitchen, and water suppliers to provide essential resources, including meals and clean water, during the recovery period,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Couples Resorts, Lee Issa, said that community members, guests, and supporters can continue contributing to the relief fund through official donation channels announced by the Foundation and the Resorts.

Contributions, he said, will be allocated using predefined categories to ensure fairness, accountability, and effective assistance to those in need.

He is urging the public to stay informed through official Issa Trust Foundation communication for ongoing updates on relief activities, housing allocations, and rebuilding progress, adding that the collaboration between the Foundation, Couples Resorts, and local partners represents a unified response to Hurricane Melissa, underscoring the importance of solidarity, swift action, and shared responsibility in times of adversity.