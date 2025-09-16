Isotope Hydrology to Be Further Integrated in Jamaica’s Water Sector

The Water Resources Authority (WRA) is working with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to increase the use of isotope hydrology in the management of Jamaica’s water sector.

Isotope hydrology is a branch of hydrology that uses nuclear physics or the molecular structure of isotopes in water as a tracer for where water moves and goes.

Deputy Managing Director at the WRA, Geoffrey Marshall, informed JIS News that through further work with the IAEA, isotope hydrology will see wider application in Jamaica’s water sector next year.

“The IAEA has made much investment in having regional projects dealing with isotope hydrology, and there is a plan for a new project to begin in January… the IAEA Water Availability Enhancement Project (IWAVE), using isotope hydrology as a way to increase water resources management,” Mr. Marshall said.

“This will be an entire water sector of Jamaica push and we’re looking forward to driving the way to, in the medium to long term, integrate isotope hydrology into Jamaica’s water resources management,” he added.

Mr. Marshall said the WRA endorses this technology and looks forward to its increased application in Jamaica’s water sector.

He further pointed out that the project will also see greater collaboration among the different government entities in the water sector.

“It’s an initiative to mainstream or further use isotope hydrology in water resources management across the water sector in Jamaica, as well as trying to engender fuller integrated water resources management perspectives,” said Mr. Marshall.

The IAEA and the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, through agencies like the WRA, the National Water Commission (NWC), National Irrigation Commission (NIC), the Rural Water Supply Limited, and other entities will partner on the initiative.

“This push from the IAEA and from the water sector branch in the Ministry, as well, is trying to ensure that we will be able to have this project that sets the foundation for true integrated water resources management in the Jamaican water sector,” Mr. Marshall noted.