Islandwide Shelter Preparation For Hurricane Season

Acting Director General, Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Richard Thompson, says islandwide shelter preparation activities got under way last year in readiness for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30.

“In preparing for the 2021 hurricane season, ODPEM conducted a series of shelter management training across the island where our shelter managers were re-engaged in shelter management material, which includes our COVID-19 shelter guidelines. Training and capacity building took place in 2020 and we will continue to add on this with the additional community volunteers being trained and sensitised,” Mr. Thompson said, at the launch of the national hurricane preparedness campaign, at Jamaica House, on June 1.

He pointed out that a multisectoral approach to shelter management has been taken in light of COVID-19, and noted that COVID-19 shelter adjustments include a 50 per cent reduction in the capacity of shelters across the island to better adhere to physical distancing protocols.

Mr. Thompson said special consideration is being given to health and safety protocols in each shelter and that persons will be screened prior to entering the shelter.

“They should notify the shelter staff immediately if they are feeling any kind of illness or COVID-related symptoms. Persons who are exhibiting symptoms will be placed in an isolation area, and every shelter is equipped with isolation areas,” he said.

He further noted that the ODPEM website has been revamped to facilitate easier access to information, in particular, up-to-date information on the latest shelter listings. The website can be accessed at www.odpem.org.jm

“Via our shelter management mapping programme, we were able not only to pin each individual shelter but persons can go on our website and see the shelters that are open. You just click on them and they change from red to green,” he said.

He urged persons utilising the shelters to take essential items that they will need. “Take with you water, medication, non-perishable food items, first-aid kits, additional face masks and personal sanitisation products, such as your sanitisers and soaps,” he added.

The country’s hurricane preparedness campaign is being observed under the theme ‘Hurricane Preparedness in Trying Times’.