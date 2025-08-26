Island Traffic Authority Warns Against Hazardous Road Practices Ahead of General Election

The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) is warning against the dangerous practice of political party supporters protruding bodies or body parts from motor vehicles while using public roadways.

Corporate Communications and Public Relations Manager at the ITA, Dontae Matthews, told JIS News that the Authority is urging safe road practices during the period leading up to the general election on September 3.

“We are seeing… persons on [the roofs of vehicles], they are hanging out of windows, and the doors are open. A protruding body part, whether the arm, leg, head or other body part, can block the driver’s line of sight [and] create a blind spot where the driver cannot see oncoming traffic, or a pedestrian, or other potential hazard.

“[It can also] interfere with the driver’s ability to operate the steering wheel properly, see the gear shift if they need to reverse or, maybe, touch the pedal or other controls properly. It increases risk of a collision. We want persons to exercise caution where that is concerned,” he emphasised.

Mr. Matthews further informed that “we have seen videos online where persons fall out of the vehicles because they are not seated in the vehicle, and you can lose your life by doing that”.

He noted that passengers protruding from vehicles may distract drivers, and urged individuals to “exercise caution when they are in these buses or [any other] vehicle [and] remain in the vehicle”.

Mr. Matthews pointed out that during the two-week period preceding the 2020 general election, 28 lives were lost due to road incidents.

“That represents seven per cent of the overall fatalities for that year, and over the last five elections, we lost 85 persons within the two-week period leading up to each of those elections,” he said.

Acknowledging that political rallies draw large crowds, Mr. Matthews implored motorists to observe speed limits and navigate carefully through congested areas. He also urged drivers to remain vigilant for vulnerable road users, including children and the elderly.

“We are asking that pedestrians be vigilant as well so that you do not walk into the path of oncoming vehicles,” he added.

Mr. Matthews also urges motorcyclists to refrain from performing stunts such as ‘wheelies’ (riding on one wheel), and reminded riders to wear approved protective gear – helmets, hard boots, long pants, gloves, and shin guards.

Additionally, he reminds motorcycle operators that no more than two persons are legally permitted to ride on a motorcycle.

Mr. Matthews further encourages individuals to refrain from littering roadways with campaign materials, noting that such debris can contribute to traffic mishaps.

“Throwing campaign material on the roadway… whether it be posters, flags, or flyers… can also cause crashes. It can cause a driver to brake-up suddenly, or [swing] in an effort to avoid whatever has been thrown on the roadways. So we are asking persons not to do that. Do not throw these things in the roadway… we want you to exercise caution,” he emphasised.

Acknowledging the persistent concerns surrounding alcohol consumption in this environment, Mr. Matthews advises, “If you are going to be drinking, we ask that you do not attempt to drive any motor vehicle during that period.”

Additionally, he reminds the public that abandoning vehicles on the roadways or engaging in double parking is prohibited, as such practices obstruct the flow of traffic.