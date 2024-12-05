IOJ Hosts Salute to St. Thomas Dec. 6

A cultural showcase dubbed, ‘Salute to the Parish of St. Thomas’, will take place on Friday, December 6 at the Yallahs High School, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event is part of the ‘Salute to the Parish’ annual cultural heritage series organised by the Institute of Jamaica (IOJ), a division of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

Art, music, food and other aspects of St Thomas’ cultural heritage will be on display at the event.

There will also be a panel discussion and cultural performances by community folk groups and schools in the parish.

Education and Outreach Officer of the IOJ, Alexis McDavid, told JIS News that the event aims to highlight the cultural, historical, and natural treasures of St. Thomas.

It also seeks to foster pride among residents and strengthen connection between Jamaicans and their heritage through performances, exhibitions and discussions.

“We showcase the history, the cultural practices, the significant achievements of individuals born in the parish and especially those who have contributed to Jamaica’s development locally and abroad,” she said.

She noted that patrons at the event would have the opportunity to explore the rich cultural traditions of St. Thomas, which are sometimes “overshadowed”.

Mrs. McDavid pointed out that some persons do not know that the Blue and John Crow Mountains, inscribed as a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site, extend into the parish of St. Thomas.

“Usually when people hear about the Blue and John Crow Mountains, they automatically think of Portland but St. Thomas itself has a part of that range, a stunning landscape, rich biodiversity and is ripe for ecotourism,” she added.

The Education Officer said the event will also feature a panel discussion will focus on the past and current developments taking place in the parish as well as its flora and fauna.

She is encouraging residents, including teachers and students of primary and high schools in the parish, to attend the event.

“Sometimes people feel that St. Thomas is the forgotten parish as it relates to developments, but we want to show that even though outsiders might feel that way, St. Thomas really has it when it comes to the diversity and history of who we are as a Jamaican people,” she said.