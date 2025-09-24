Investment in Infrastructure Critical to Sustainable Growth in Tourism – Minister Bartlett

Tourism growth in Jamaica can be sustainable and fully maximised only through meaningful investment in infrastructure, says Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett.

Speaking to the media, business interests, and tourism stakeholders at a breakfast meeting of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX) trade show at the Jewel Grande in Montego Bay, St. James, on September 23, the Minister emphasised that strategic, modern infrastructure is the backbone of a thriving visitor economy.

“Tourism growth is not a stand-alone phenomenon. It is anchored in modern, well-planned infrastructure that moves people, goods, and experiences efficiently,” Mr. Bartlett said.

“We are making strategic investments to improve how visitors move through Jamaica, while creating lasting benefits for local communities,” he added.

A centrepiece of Jamaica’s infrastructure drive is the US$274 million Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project, now 65 per cent complete. The initiative will ease congestion in western Jamaica, and link Negril, Montego Bay, and key resort areas.

When completed in 2026, the project is expected to reduce travel time for visitors and support farmers and small businesses by speeding up the movement of goods and services. This connectivity is designed to unlock broader economic opportunities across the region.

Mr. Bartlett noted that airports remain critical gateways to Jamaica’s tourism product, pointing out that major upgrades are underway at Sangster International Airport, in Montego Bay.

Planned improvements, the Minister said, include terminal and runway expansions to accommodate growing passenger volumes, introduction of biometric check-in to streamline the passenger experience, and enhanced passenger flow to reduce bottlenecks.

He said that by 2026, Sangster International Airport is projected to handle five million passengers annually, underscoring Jamaica’s commitment to a seamless arrival experience and competitive air access.

Mr. Bartlett further noted that the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston is also undergoing a US$161 million modernisation, featuring runway improvements and a digital air traffic facility.

“Looking ahead, a US$460 million international airport project near Negril is planned to bring visitors closer to western Jamaica. The proposed facility aims to relieve congestion at existing gateways and unlock new growth corridors, expanding the reach of Jamaica’s tourism offering to new markets and experiences,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that infrastructure development is not just about building roads and upgrading terminals, but also about creating lasting benefits for local communities.

“Improved connectivity enables new business opportunities, supports small farmers and service providers, and enhances the overall visitor experience. The Government’s approach integrates transport, logistics, and digital modernisation to ensure Jamaica remains a competitive, resilient, and inclusive tourism destination,” he said.

The premiere four-day industry tradeshow brings together 160 global buyers from the Middle East, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The export-focused showcase invites buyers and sellers to explore partnerships that leverage Jamaica’s diverse product offerings, experiences, and investment opportunities.