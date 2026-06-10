Investment in Forensics Driving High Murder Clear-Up Rate

Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, is crediting the Government’s significant investment in forensic science with the improvement in the murder clearance rate of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), which was at 92 per cent in 2025.

Of the 674 murders committed across the island last year, 619 cases were cleared by the police.

Addressing the opening ceremony for the Caribbean Association of Forensic Sciences Biennial Conference on Monday (June 8) at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston, Dr. Chang said that “this level of performance is exceptional by any standard”.

“These results were not achieved by investigative expertise alone. While Jamaica is fortunate to possess some of the region’s most capable and experienced detectives, we have made deliberate investments in expanding and modernising our forensic capabilities,” he said.

“Today, the response to a crime scene extends far beyond an investigator carrying a notebook and securing a perimeter. Most of our investigations are supported by an integrated suite of forensic services, including fingerprint analysis, ballistics, crime scene examination, forensic pathology, and digital forensic capabilities,” he noted.

He said that to further strengthen this approach, the JCF consolidated its major forensic disciplines under a single structure through the establishment of the Forensic Services Branch last year.

Dr. Chang also noted that the quality of forensic work being produced in Jamaica continues to receive recognition.

In recent murder cases, the work undertaken by the forensic team at the Institute of Forensic Science and Legal Medicine received high commendation.

“In one of the cases, following a review of the ballistics evidence, an international expert retained by the defence reportedly remarked that Jamaica’s output ranked among the finest he had encountered during his many years of international practice,” he said.

President, Caribbean Association of Forensic Sciences, Retired Inspector Gregory Williams, said that the conference was more than a meeting of professionals, noting that it symbolised a collective regional commitment to science, justice and truth.

“Across our Caribbean nations, forensic science continues to play an increasing vital role in strengthening criminal justice systems, enhancing public safety, and fostering public confidence in the investigative processes. In an era where crime grows most sophisticated and public scrutiny becomes greater, scientific integrity has never been more essential,” the retired Inspector stated.

He said that the three-day conference, which concludes on June 10, provides a platform to share cutting-edge research and technology advancement, strengthen collaboration among Caribbean labs and institutions, promote regional standardisation and accreditation, mentor the next generation of forensic scientists, and most importantly, reinforce the role of science as the foundation of justice.

The Caribbean Association of Forensic Sciences Biennial Conference is being held under the theme ‘Forensic Science and Public Safety: A Caribbean Journey’.