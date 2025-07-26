Investing in Infrastructure Opens Up Land for Development

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, says the Government’s investment in major infrastructure projects will open up land for housing and facilitate development.

“When you see we build a brand new highway going east, going around to Portland, when you see we are building the highway going around Montego Bay and coming into Westmoreland through Long Hill, what do you think is going to happen here? A lot of land is going to all of a sudden become open,” he pointed out.

The Prime Minister was addressing the Housing Agency of Jamaica’s (HAJ) recent land title handover ceremony in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, where 86 certificates of title were issued to residents who had previously occupied property without legal tenure.

Dr. Holness highlighted the importance of investing in infrastructure as the foundation for formal land settlement and sustainable community development.

He pointed out that having roads, water, and electricity are fundamental in creating livable communities and encouraging residents to invest in their properties.

“You will also find that people are more willing to invest in the land and a mortgage market will develop,” he said.

Dr. Holness informed that the Government absorbs initial infrastructure costs to make land affordable and accessible to all income groups.

“That allows you to purchase the land with a small deposit and pay for it over time,” he noted.

Dr. Holness also highlighted the importance of a strong economy in supporting community services and infrastructure.

“You cannot provide the services for the people unless you build a strong, robust and growing economy,” the Prime Minister said.