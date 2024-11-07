Integrated Results-Based Management Policy Coming

The Government is developing an Integrated Results-Based Management (IRBM) Policy, which will formalise processes and provide comprehensive guidelines for the public sector to become an efficient engine of sustainable development.

IRBM supports efficiency, accountability and transparency across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

It helps to create a stable foundation for managing government performance by ensuring the public sector focuses on achieving goals and objectives in a timely manner.

“This modern, innovative policy will capture Jamaica’s holistic approach to IRBM, encompassing all phases, from planning to delivery to performance monitoring, and programme and project evaluation,” said Cabinet Secretary, Audrey Sewell.

She was speaking during the inaugural IRBM Excellence Awards Ceremony at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Wednesday (November 6).

The event, organised by the Office of the Cabinet, recognised public sector entities demonstrating outstanding performance in results-based management.

Awards were presented for excellence in Performance Management, Programme and Project Evaluation, Strategic and Operational Plans, and Continuous Improvement.

Mrs. Sewell commended the entities that were recognised.

“This ceremony marks the first time that we will formally recognise and celebrate IRBM excellence across the public sector, setting a new standard for accountability, transparency and results-driven management,” she said.

Mrs. Sewell noted that Jamaica is building the foundation for a public sector which prioritises results, accountability and public value.

She said the introduction of the Performance Monitoring and Evaluation System (PMES) in 2010 helped to lay the groundwork for data-driven management across Ministries.

“Supported by the medium-term expenditure framework, this system has connected national priorities to Ministry goals and aligns our resources more strategically to achieve outcomes that benefit all Jamaicans,” she said.

The Cabinet Secretary pointed out that through invaluable partnerships with local institutions, such as the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) and Public Investment Advisory Board, and international organisations like the World Bank, Global Evaluation Initiative and CARICOM Secretariat, Jamaica has institutionalised, refined and strengthened IRBM across the entire public sector.

“I extend our heartfelt thanks to those partners for their commitment to building capacity and advocating for a results-driven approach to governance in Jamaica,” Mrs. Sewell said.

Director General of the PIOJ, Dr. Wayne Henry, in his address, explained that IRBM is a performance management approach that combines performance measurement with strategic planning and budgeting, to ensure that an organisation’s goals are aligned with its policies and programmes.

“It emphasises data-driven planning, it emphasises monitoring and evaluation and accountability… which underpins our public sector transformation in Jamaica,” he said.

Additionally, the Director General said, “it aims to strengthen a culture where evidence of performance monitoring informs decision making against the background of transparency and accountability.”

Dr. Henry noted that IRBM is critical as the Government pursues a more robust level of economic growth.

“We are thinking of enhancing productivity, IRBM is key. We are thinking of the Government as a facilitator for the private sector and the business environment processes, IRBM is key. We are thinking of remaining fiscally prudent and efficient, IRBM is key… and so we want to applaud this initiative,” he added.