INSPORTS Hosts Summer Youth Camp at Eltham High School in St. Catherine

Young people in St. Catherine benefitted from the Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) Summer Youth Camp 2026, held recently at Eltham High School.

Speaking at the closing and awards ceremony, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, said the camp was designed to provide young people with an opportunity to participate in constructive activities, acquire new skills, and build positive relationships during the summer.

She encouraged the participants to cherish the friendships formed, take advantage of the new skills they acquired, and continue engaging in activities they enjoy.

The camp provided training in several sporting disciplines, including netball, football, cricket and basketball.

Participants were also exposed to various forms of cultural expression through activities such as dance.

“You would have spent some time bonding with each other, showing appreciation for each other, and learning something… just doing what you enjoy,” Ms. Grange noted.

Participants received certificates, awards and special prizes in recognition of their participation and achievements during the summer camp.