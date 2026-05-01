Inova Solutions Assists Hurricane-Impacted Teachers in Manchester and St. Elizabeth

Teachers from the parishes of Manchester and St. Elizabeth, who were severely impacted by Hurricane Melissa, have benefited from an $800,000 donation from Inova Solutions Jamaica, to assist with recovery efforts.

The support, facilitated by the National Education Trust (NET), is aimed at helping the educators rebuild and return to normalcy following the devastation caused by the storm.

It formed part of a broader effort to restore stability within the education sector in the aftermath of the hurricane, which has disrupted lives, damaged homes, and forced the temporary closure of several schools.

Executive Director of NET, Latoya Harris-Ghartey, in her address at the recent handing over ceremony held at Bethany Primary School in Manchester, said that while teachers are receiving the support, it is the students who will reap the long-term benefits.

“Teachers are the ones we entrust with our children every day, and their impact extends far beyond the classroom. This initiative recognises the importance of supporting them, especially in times of hardship, so that they can continue to provide the guidance and inspiration that students need,” she pointed out.

Country Manager for Inova Solutions Jamaica, Kiefa Gay Sandcroft, in her remarks, said that the company’s decision to assist was immediate once the extent of the hurricane damage became clear.

“When the call came, there was no debate,” she said.

“Communities were hurting, families were displaced, livelihoods were disrupted, and schools were closed. In moments like these, what matters most is action,” she pointed out.

She noted that the contribution, while it may seem modest, reflects the company’s commitment to supporting national recovery and standing in solidarity with those in need.

Miss Sandcroft said that Inova Solutions does not view its role as limited to business operations, but as part of a wider responsibility toward nation-building.

She commended NET and the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information for moving swiftly to secure assistance for teachers, noting that supporting educators ultimately ensures that students can continue their learning uninterrupted.

Principal of Merrywood Primary School in St. Elizabeth, Marva McKinnon, expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that several teachers suffered significant losses, including damage to homes and personal belongings.

She described the contribution as a meaningful gesture that will help educators begin the rebuilding process.

“This will go a far way for all the teachers who will benefit,” Mrs. McKinnon said.

“Some lost entire homes, others lost roofs, and this support will help them to build back better and stronger. We are truly grateful to the donors and everyone who made this possible,” she shared.

Inova Solutions Jamaica, a Microsoft Cloud and Managed Services partner operating across the Caribbean and Ecuador, specialises in information technology (IT) management, cybersecurity, and support services.