Innovative Measures Aided the Tourism Industry’s Rebound – Minister Bartlett

Innovative measures used to preserve Jamaica’s tourism industry during the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic have aided in the sector’s rebound.
This was disclosed by Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, who was addressing a stakeholders meeting at the Falmouth Mystic Flavor Restaurant in Trelawny, on Friday (April 21).
The meeting followed the Minister’s Destination Assurance Tour of Falmouth and Old Folly in Discovery Bay, St. Ann.
Mr. Bartlett noted that the resilient corridor, which was established during the pandemic, was among the strategies initiated by the Government that bode well for the industry.
The corridor, which encompassed most of the island’s tourism regions, provided the opportunity for visitors to enjoy more of Jamaica’s unique offerings as many coronavirus (COVID-19) compliant attractions located along the areas, were sanctioned by the health authorities for visits.
Mr. Bartlett noted that the corridor stands as one of the “most important innovations in tourism”, adding that it was “our model that would enable safe, secure and seamless experiences”.
The Minister said Jamaica’s tourism industry “never lost touch with the external marketplace”, pointing out that “we were constantly online, being virtual, and we did some extremely innovative things”.
One such innovation was a virtual wedding, which was held during the height of the pandemic for different couples globally.
“Laughing Waters [in Ocho Rios, St. Ann] had this massive [virtual] marriage ceremony where we had over 140 couples from different destinations across the world. We had a Reverend there and, of course, I was the emcee. We were able to do a mass virtual wedding; none of [the couples] came to Jamaica. I think some of them are coming now to have [their] wedding receptions,” Mr. Bartlett said.
The fourth in the series of islandwide Destination Assurance Tours, saw the Minister visiting several locations in Trelawny.
They included the Falmouth Pier, Water Square, the Falmouth Fishing Village, and St. Peter’s Anglican Church.
Mr. Bartlett was accompanied by several tourism Ministry officials and Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Collen Gager.