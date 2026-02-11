Innovation Hub for Electrical, Renewable Energy Opens at St. Mary Technical High

St. Mary Technical High School is now home to a state-of-the-art Innovation Hub for Electrical and Renewable Energy, following a $20-million investment under the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Expansion Plan.

The facility builds on the school’s Renewable Energy Programme, which originated in 2010 with the conceptualisation of a forward-looking initiative to advance sustainable technical education.

The early phase was supported by the Ministry, which provided solar tools and equipment to lay the groundwork for a programme aligned with environmental responsibility and technological innovation.

In recent years, the programme has been significantly strengthened under the TVET Expansion Plan, which aims to modernise technical education with advanced technologies and industry-standard laboratories.

Within this national framework, St. Mary Technical High School was strategically selected as a flagship institution, based on its strong industrial education tradition, culture of collaboration, and proven capacity to sustain advanced initiatives.

The institution has also consistently supported other schools in the region, positioning it as an ideal model for the development of a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)-based renewable energy laboratory.

Speaking at the official opening at the school grounds on Friday (February 6), Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Kasan Troupe, said the initiative forms part of a broader push to strengthen technical education across the country.

“So, we started out this journey some time ago because we recognised very early that TVET is the engine to drive this country forward,” she said.

She told the students that the modern facility is part of the response to the “high call and high demand for technical education and for comprehensive education”.

“Today represents an investment in you, in our belief, in your capacity to take Jamaica to the next level,” Dr. Troupe added.

“We are relying on you to be ambassadors of this institution… to go on the global stage to show the world that excellence can come out of Jamaica,” she said further.

The upgraded facility at St. Mary Technical High School significantly enhances the learning experience, enabling students to engage in practical training that mirrors contemporary industry standards.

It is expected to improve student productivity, increase technical competence, and produce graduates who are better prepared to transition into the workforce.