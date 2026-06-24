Infrastructure Works to Be Undertaken at Bogue Industrial Estate

A major step has been taken towards resolving the land tenure issue affecting occupants of the Bogue Industrial Estate in St. James with the signing of an $84-million contract for infrastructure upgrades across the property.

The contract, awarded to Odell Construction Company, will facilitate critical works needed to regularise the development and pave the way for occupants to purchase the parcels they currently occupy.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony on June 11, Chairman of the St. James Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon, described the occasion as a significant milestone in efforts to settle years of uncertainty surrounding the estate.

“Several years ago, we met with them, and we presented to them the opportunity for us to work out, in an amicable way, the settlement of the properties. They put it to us at the time that we had to put the infrastructure in place before they sign any agreement,” he said.

“I’m happy that we have identified the money, and more than identified the money, we have identified the contractor who will be undertaking the infrastructure upgrade for the entire Bogue Industrial Estate,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer of Odell Construction Company, Omar Johnson, said work is scheduled to begin on July 2 and is expected to be completed within six months.

The project will include upgrades to the road network, installation of drainage infrastructure and curb channels, provision of water and electricity services, and the installation of fire hydrants.

Councillor Vernon explained that these improvements are necessary to bring the estate in line with development standards and facilitate the eventual transfer of ownership to occupants.

“Light, water, those are some of the infrastructure that we also have to ensure are in the development before it can be approved as a fit development and before they (the developers) can get the certificate of compliance,” he explained.

The Mayor noted that once the infrastructure works are completed, a new valuation exercise will be undertaken, after which sale agreements will be finalised with the occupiers.

“As soon as we have completed the upgrade, we will commence the sale agreement with the occupiers, so this is an opportunity once more for them to position themselves to purchase the piece that they have settled,” he said.

The infrastructure works form part of the St. James Municipal Corporation’s ongoing efforts to regularise occupancy arrangements at the Bogue Industrial Estate and provide a permanent solution for businesses operating within the development.