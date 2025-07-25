Infrastructure Improvements Coming for Green Acres

Infrastructure improvements are coming for Green Acres in St. Catherine, including the widening of Johnson Pen main road and upgrading of the draining system.

Minister of Health and Wellness, and Member of Parliament for St. Catherine West Central, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, made the disclosure at the recent opening of the Green Acres Police Station.

“A study has been done and now a more detailed study is under way, which will incorporate, among other things, the infrastructure improvements, including the widening of the road.

“It is going to mean more lanes along this stretch, and it is also going to mean a significant drainage system that will take the water from here, down through Innswood, and all the way down to the sea,” he informed.

“Things are coming to this area to transform the community, where people can live, work and be happy and feel safe,” he said, adding that there is a lot more to come in terms of residential and commercial development.

Dr. Tufton noted that with a permanent police station now in the community, he will be looking at the construction of a multipurpose court and a small health centre adjacent to the station.

“That is something that we would have to do in consultation with the community, but I am committed to that as a precursor to the development that is coming in this area,” Dr. Tufton said.