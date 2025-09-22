Information Ministry Launches ‘Right to Know Week 2025’

The Information Division of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information launched activities marking ‘Right to Know Week 2025’ on Monday (September 22) with a one-day conference at the AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston.

This year’s celebration is being held under the theme: ‘Ensuring Access to Environmental Information in the Digital Age’.

As part of the programmed engagements, the Access to Information Unit will join other agencies in their internal Information Week activities and, on Thursday (September 25) and Friday (September 26), will host training sessions with key stakeholders.

The activities will culminate on September 28, observed globally as International Day for Universal Access to Information—also known as Right to Know Day.

Chief Technical Director of the Information Division, Dr. Nicola-Ann Brown Pinnock, underscored the theme’s timeliness, noting that it reflects the growing need for access to information in an increasingly digital world—one that is being significantly shaped by the realities of climate change.

She added that environmental data—encompassing the various disasters affecting populations worldwide—requires collaborative, transparent, and innovative global sharing of information.

“Access to information is particularly important for populations at risk of environmental disaster due to climate change. The theme also highlights how digital technologies and open data platforms can enhance public access, foster transparency, and empower citizens and stakeholders to participate meaningfully in environmental governance and sustainable development,” Dr. Brown Pinnock stated.

She further examined the theme and scope of Right to Know Day, noting that its key messages emphasise the power of timely environmental information to empower all stakeholders.

The Director also highlighted that United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16.10.2 drives the development of global access to information laws, policies, and regulatory mechanisms that promote transparency.

She added that informed citizens are essential to building a greener, more equitable and sustainable planet, as they play a critical role in holding policymakers accountable.

Dr. Brown Pinnock emphasised that environmental information must be accessible to all. As such, she urged attendees at the conference’s opening ceremony to actively play their part in advancing transparency and public awareness.

“We must promote access to information rights and good access to information practices. We must highlight the role of access to information laws and their implementation to build back strong institutions for the public good and sustainable development. We must promote transparency and accountability and increase public participation in national decision-making through the provision of public access to information and services,” she maintained.

In 2015, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially declared September 28 as the International Day for Universal Access to Information (Right to Know Day), in recognition of the critical importance of public access to information.

This year’s celebration marks a decade of progress and challenges in advancing the global right to access information.

Monday’s conference, hosted by the Access to Information Unit, featured panel discussions and presentations exploring the right to access information and its critical role in decision-making and advocacy on environmental issues.