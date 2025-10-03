Industry State Minister Urges Artisans to Embrace Training

Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment & Commerce, Hon. Delano Seiveright, has urged artisans and vendors to embrace capacity-building, training, and modernisation to stay aligned with a rapidly evolving global marketplace.

Speaking during the Sandals Foundation’s Pineapple Craft Market Showcase and Walk-through in Ocho Rios, St. Ann, on October 2, the State Minister highlighted the Foundation’s long-standing role in upgrading craft infrastructure and delivering business development training that strengthens Jamaica’s artisan community and supports its continued growth and empowerment.

“The craft sector remains a vital pillar of our cultural expression and tourism product. Yet, we must acknowledge that this is 2025 not 1985. The world has shifted –taste, technology, and visitor expectations have evolved markedly. If craft is to prosper, all hands must be on deck,” Mr. Seiveright said.

He also reflected on the personal and national significance of Jamaica’s craft tradition. He spoke about how craft traders have historically been integral to Jamaica’s tourism and cultural tapestry and underscored the importance of continuing to assist them to succeed.

The Pineapple Craft Market, its President, and its management team were praised for delivering a premier market experience that showcases Jamaica’s authentic craft to visitors from around the world.

The State Minister commended the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) for providing training, product development assistance, and business guidance to craft producers, and acknowledged the meaningful work of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo).

“While government agencies must mobilise resources, craft traders and artisans must also rise to the challenge by participating in training programmes, upgrading business skills, and aligning their craft with international standards of quality and authenticity,” Mr. Seiveright said.

The State Minister also called on relevant government agencies and municipal corporations to allocate greater resources to enhance craft villages and ensure their upkeep. He emphasised the importance of engaging private-sector partners in developing and maintaining infrastructure in craft spaces to improve the experience for artisans, vendors, and visitors alike.

Mr. Seiveright also reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to working collaboratively with all partners to address the challenges facing the craft sector. He pointed to the National Craft Policy and recent interventions, such as vendor support programmes and training initiatives, as part of a broader effort to modernise and reposition Jamaican craft for growth.

For her part, President of the Pineapple Craft Traders Association, Claire Bruce, expressed appreciation for the State Minister’s team and the Sandals Foundation.

“We are grateful for Minister Seiveright and the entire Ministry team, and for the Sandals Foundation, for taking the time to see first-hand how craft traders are pushing Jamaica’s brand forward,” she said.