Industry Stakeholders Encouraged to Provide Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Single-Use Plastics

With the fourth phase of the ban on specific types of single-use plastic products now in effect, manufacturers, distributors and importers are being urged to offer more environmentally friendly alternatives to consumers.

Speaking during a Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ in Kingston on Wednesday (July 23), Chief Technical Director (CTD), Development Planning, Environment Policy and Management, Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Gillian Guthrie, said plastics are non-biodegradable products that can take decades to decompose, especially in the natural environment.

“We are encouraging the manufacturer, distributor and importer to provide to the consumer the environmentally friendly alternative. It is going to cost a little bit more upfront but like everything else that is good for you, over the long-term, the benefits that will accrue are even greater,” she stated.

Ms. Guthrie further encouraged consumers to play their part by urging businesses to stock more sustainable options.

“We ask the public… to demand the alternatives, because it is for the betterment of the quality of life that you experience,” she added.

Ms. Guthrie emphasised that while plastic is embedded in modern life, not all types are essential, and replacing those that are unnecessary is both possible and necessary.

“The challenge with plastics is that it’s all over. Plastics are in our clothes, in our cars, in our shoes; it is something that is now engrained in our lives. But what we’re trying to do is to get rid of the plastic that we don’t need, and we [really] don’t need some of these plastics,” she pointed out.

Ms. Guthrie highlighted that the success of the transition depends on full cooperation from all stakeholders.

“It is something that we have to bring the society, the manufacturer, distributor and the importer along with. So we didn’t do it one time. We’ve been trying to do a phased approach, trying to bring the consumer along with it,” the CTD indicated.

Since 2018, the Government of Jamaica has adopted a phased approach to banning specific single-use plastics, ensuring that environmentally friendly alternatives are available and affordable before implementing each new restriction.

The fourth phase, which took effect on July 1, 2025, targets single-use plastic food containers as well as personal care and cosmetic products containing intentionally added plastic microbeads or microplastics